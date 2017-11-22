        <
          Indian police investigating Maria Sharapova in housing fraud case

          5:05 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW DELHI -- Maria Sharapova is being investigated by police in India in a cheating and criminal conspiracy case involving a real estate company that used the tennis star to endorse a luxury housing project that never took off.

          Real estate firm Homestead Infrastructure is accused of taking tens of millions of rupees from home buyers for a project named "Ballet by Maria Sharapova," a luxury apartment complex with its own helipad, tennis academy and other amenities. The five-time Grand Slam champion traveled to India in 2013 to launch the project at a glitzy ceremony.

          Police began the investigation on Thursday.

          Piyush Singh, a lawyer representing one of the home buyers, said Sharapova's celebrity was the reason most people put their money into the project.

