British No.1 Johanna Konta will look to Maria Sharapova's former coach Mike Joyce to regain the form which took her to world No. 4 in July.

Joyce was part of Sharapova's team between 2004 and 2011, during which time she won the 2006 US Open, 2008 Australian Open and became world No. 1.

He also worked with two-time Slam winner and former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka earlier this year.

"I'm delighted to confirm that Michael Joyce will be joining my team for 2018," Konta told the WTA. "Michael is a fantastic coach with a great pedigree and I'm really excited to work with him. 2017 has been amazing but I feel like there is so much more to come.

"Our first tournament together will be the Brisbane International and the plan is for Michael to travel with me full time through 2018."

The 26-year-old consolidated her ascent up the rankings over the past couple of years, reaching the Wimbledon semifinals and hitting a career high of No. 4 in the summer.

Since then, however, she suffered a drop in form that saw her win just two matches after Wimbledon before calling time on her season in October due to a foot injury.

She split with Wim Fisette after less than a year together, despite winning titles in Sydney and Miami.

Konta will start her 2018 season in Brisbane before attempting to defend her title in Sydney, ahead of the Australian Open.