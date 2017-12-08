LONDON -- Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza have won the International Tennis Federation's player of the year awards.

At 31, Nadal becomes the oldest ITF men's world champion after a season in which he won a 10th French Open and a third U.S. Open.

Rafael Nadal's victory at the US Open was his 16th major title. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Spaniard also became the oldest player to finish the year at No. 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

Muguruza dropped only one set en route to her first Wimbledon title and finished the year at No. 2 behind Simona Halep.

"Becoming ITF world champion in such a competitive year is amazing for me," said Muguruza, who is also Spanish. "(Nadal) is a great role model for all of us, so it is a great moment for tennis in Spain."