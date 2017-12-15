British No. 2 Aljaz Bedene has informed the ITF that he intends to represent Slovenia from the start of 2018 in a bid to make his dream of playing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 a reality.

Bedene, who was born in Slovenia, took the decision with the intention of competing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

In a statement posted on social media, the World No. 49 said: "I want to share with you that I have informed the ITF of my intention to represent Slovenia, my country of birth, from the Jan. 1 2018.

"One of my main goals for my career going forward will be to play for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo [sic].

"I have proudly called Britain my home for the last nine years and so many people there have made me feel welcome both in the UK and abroad."

"At this stage in my career, I do not want to miss the opportunity to compete in the Davis Cup and the Olympics, two events that mean so much to me and that is what had informed my decision."

Bedene reached the last 32 of Wimbledon this year, but he was unable to represent Britain in the Davis Cup as he had already represented Slovenia in three ties before gaining British citizenship back in 2015.

As a player has to represent their nation in the Davis Cup between Olympic cycles, he is also ineligible to compete for Team GB at the Olympics.