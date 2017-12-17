Novak Djokovic will make his eagerly awaited return to Australia at an exhibition event in Melbourne five days before next month's Australian Open.

The former world No.1 and six-times Open champion will headline an eight-man field at the Tie Break Tens at Melbourne Park's Margaret Court Arena on January 10, battling it out for $250,000 in prize money.

The unique format, with each match consisting of a super tie break to 10, allows a complete tournament to be played in just one night.

Local star Nick Kyrgios will also feature as Djokovic makes his first appearance down under since suffering a shock second-round loss at last year's Australian Open to Denis Istomin.

There is extra significance for Kyrgios as the event will also raise funds for charity, including Nick's new charity, the NK Foundation, designed to help disadvantaged children.

"I can't wait to get out on court and not only play some exciting tennis, but also raise awareness for the NK Foundation which I'm incredibly proud of," Kyrgios said.

"Tie Break Tens is a great format and really suits my game style. I'm looking forward to having some fun with it and I reckon the crowds will really get into it. It will be the perfect chance for fans to see some high quality tennis before the big one, the Australian Open, starts."