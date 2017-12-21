FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Florida police said no charges will be filed against Venus Williams or the other driver for their crash in June that killed a man.

A Palm Beach Gardens police report released Wednesday cleared Williams and Linda Barson in the June 9 accident that fatally injured Barson's 78-year-old husband, Jerome.

Investigators said video shows Williams had a green light when she entered a busy intersection but a car turned left in front of her, forcing her to stop. Williams then tried to get fully across, but the Barsons' light turned green and their car slammed into Williams' SUV.

Jerome Barson died 13 days later. His estate is suing Williams. The family's attorney, Michael Steinger, said police are wrong and the suit will be pursued. Williams' attorney didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.