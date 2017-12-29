Garbine Muguruza says she's ready for battle as an evenly-matched group of women vie for tennis' No.1 ranking in 2018.

The current No.2 and Wimbledon champion was enjoying the Queensland sunshine on Friday ahead of Sunday's Brisbane International, where she will be top seed.

Five women took turns at the top of the charts and four won grand slams in 2017, with the Spaniard tipping another close season about to commence.

"I think everybody is looking for that," the Venezuelan-born talent said of her desire to establish herself as the permanent No.1.

"It's tough; everyone is at an equal level and is very consistent, so it's really like a war in the women's field."

The 24-year-old finished the season narrowly behind Simona Halep, who begins her season as world No.1 at China's Shenzhen Open still chasing a grand slam title.

Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and added Wimbledon to her swag this year, while a hard court title in Cincinnati was enough to earn her International Tennis Federation women's player of the year honours.

The race for top spot has been blown open since a pregnant Serena Williams stepped away from the sport following her Australian Open win.

The 23-time major winner will play an exhibition game on Saturday in Abu Dhabi - about four months since giving birth to her first child - with a competitive return at the Australian Open still a possibility.

The Spaniard, who was an Australian Open quarter-finalist earlier this year, said Williams' return would add further intrigue to the battle at the top.

"I don't really know how she is but she's always going to be one of the best players in the world, no matter what state she is in," Muguruza said."