PERTH, Australia -- Jack Sock and CoCo Vandeweghe gave the United States a perfect start at the mixed team Hopman Cup event by winning their singles matches in the opening tie against Russia on Saturday.

Sock, ranked No. 8 in the world, needed three sets to subdue No. 45 Karen Khachanov, eventually claiming a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 win after the Russian rallied to win the second set in just 27 minutes with 10 aces and 18 winners.

Sock, who won the Paris Masters in November, regained control in the deciding set and sprinted through the final three games, sealing the match with an ace.

Earlier, No. 10 Vandeweghe, who made the semifinals of both the Australian and US Open earlier this year, needed 96 minutes to defeat No. 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-3, breaking the Russian's serve twice in each set.

The Russian team gained some consolation by winning the mixed doubles 3-4 (5), 4-1, 4-2 under the FAST4 format in the final match of the tie.

The U.S. has claimed the Hopman Cup a record six times, but neither Vendeweghe nor Sock has been on a winning team, with the duo losing to France at the last event.

Later Saturday, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic plays Naomi Osaka of Japan, before world No. 2 Roger Federer faces Yuichi Sugita in his only event before defending his Australian Open title.