Fifth seed Robin Haase survived a tough season-opening clash against Blaz Kavcic at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune.

World No. 42 Haase won through to the second round with a 7-6 (6), 7-5 win in India, despite seeing his serve broken three times. The Dutchman faces Nicolas Jarry in the second round.

Laslo Djere came through an epic 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 tussle with Marius Copil to set up a second round clash with seventh seed Mikhail Kukushkin.

Elsewhere, Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro enjoyed a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (8) win over Ruben Bemelmans. He faces US Open finalist Kevin Anderson in the next round.