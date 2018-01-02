        <
        >

          Robin Haase advances to second round in Pune

          3:27 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Fifth seed Robin Haase survived a tough season-opening clash against Blaz Kavcic at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune.

          World No. 42 Haase won through to the second round with a 7-6 (6), 7-5 win in India, despite seeing his serve broken three times. The Dutchman faces Nicolas Jarry in the second round.

          Laslo Djere came through an epic 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 tussle with Marius Copil to set up a second round clash with seventh seed Mikhail Kukushkin.

          Elsewhere, Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro enjoyed a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (8) win over Ruben Bemelmans. He faces US Open finalist Kevin Anderson in the next round.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.