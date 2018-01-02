It was a day of upsets at the Qatar Open in Doha as four of the top six seeds were knocked out in the opening round Tuesday.

Second seed Pablo Carreno Busta was the biggest casualty as he suffered a 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (8) defeat to Borna Coric before No. 3 seed Tomas Berdych dropped 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) to Jan-Lennard Struff.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the fourth seed, was beaten 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 by Argentina's Guido Pella, while No. 6 Filip Krajinovic fell 6-4, 6-1 to Peter Gojowczyk.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Richard Gasquet defeated Victor Estrella Burgos 6-0, 6-2, and Feliciano Lopez survived a tough encounter with Spanish compatriot Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (3).

Elsewhere, Aljaz Bedene saw off wild card Malek JAziri 7-5, 6-1, while there were also first-round wins for qualifiers Stefano Travaglia, Mirza Basic and Matteo Berrettini.