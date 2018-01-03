World No.1 Simona Halep beat Yingying Duan to advance to the quarterfinal stage of the Shenzhen Open.

Halep went behind in the first set losing 3-6 but won the remaining two sets in emphatic style 6-1, 6-2 to set up a last-eight match against Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalena, who beat Danka Kovinic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in her round-of-16 match, has had an extra day's rest in preparation to her match with Halep having played Kovinic on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, tournament fourth seed Irina-Camelia Begu set up a quarterfinal clash against Timea Babos after beating Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova also beat China's Yafan Wang 7-5, 6-3.

In the last match of the day on centre court Ana Bogdan emerged victorious over Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 7-6 (3).