          Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils through to semis at Qatar Open

          Austria's Dominic Thiem, left, had too much for Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Qatar Open quarterfinals. KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
          4:52 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Top seed Dominic Thiem booked his place in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

          Austria's Thiem had reached the last eight by ousting former Great Britain player Aljaz Bedene and was in equally-efficient mood on Thursday as he accounted for Greece's Tsitsipas.

          Another big name in the final four in Doha is former world No. 6 Gael Monfils, who was a 6-3, 7-6 victor over Peter Gojowczyk.

          Promising Russian youngster Andrey Rublev is also in the semifinals following his convincing 6-3, 7-5 win over Croatia's Borna Coric, while Argentina's Guido Pella eased past Bosnian qualifier Mirza Basic 6-2, 6-3.

