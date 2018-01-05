Serena Williams' decision on whether or not to defend her Australian Open title four months after giving birth to her first child was never about merely being able to play at Melbourne Park.

The seven-time Australian Open champion confirmed Thursday she wouldn't attempt to defend the title she won there last year, saying she wasn't completely sure she could win it.

Williams played in an exhibition tournament last weekend in Abu Dhabi and indicated after her loss to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko that she might not travel to Melbourne.

"After competing in Abu Dhabi I realized that although I am super close, I'm not where I personally want to be," Williams said in a statement. "My coach and team always said, 'Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.' I can compete -- but I don't want to just compete, I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time.

"With that being said, and even though I am disappointed about it, I've decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year."

Williams was pregnant when she won at Melbourne Park last year, her Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam singles title. She gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in September.

The 36-year-old Williams needs only one more major title to equal the all-time record held by Margaret Court, who won 13 of her 24 Grand Slam titles before the Open era began in 1968.

Her withdrawal comes less than 24 hours after fellow former world No. 1 Andy Murray withdrew from the men's event because of a chronic hip injury.

Other star players, including top-ranked Rafael Nadal, six-time champion Novak Djokovic and 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka, also are dealing with injuries.

Williams last year beat older sister Venus in the final. In terms of total years, it was the oldest Grand Slam women's final in the Open era with the Williams sisters combining for 71 years, 11 months.

Venus has returned and is playing in Sydney next week to prepare for the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 15.

Serena will sit one out but is promising to return in the future.

"The memory of last year's Open is one that I will carry with me, and Olympia and I look forward to coming back again," she said. "I appreciate the support and understanding of my fans and everyone at the Australian Open."

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Williams waited as long as she could before letting officials know she wouldn't be able to compete.

"I've been in constant contact with Serena and her team and know this is why she has pushed it and pushed it until the 11th hour to make her final decision," Tiley said.

Tiley also expressed his admiration for Serena's efforts to return to the game she loves.

"The true champion Serena is has been demonstrated in the herculean efforts she has made over the past few months in her desire to play the Australian Open.

"Serena transcends the sport in the way she approaches all aspects of her life and consistently gives her all in everything she does. It was never going to be good enough for her to just compete, she wants to give herself the best chance to win."

With Serena Williams out, the women's singles title at Melbourne appears to be wide open. No. 1-ranked Simona Halep and No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki are bidding to win their first Grand Slam singles titles.

Also in the mix will be No. 2-ranked Garbine Muguruza, last year's Wimbledon winner, US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams, who will be aiming to win her eighth major singles title at the age of 37.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.