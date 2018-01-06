PUNE, India -- Gilles Simon won his first major ATP Tour title since 2015 when the Frenchman defeated second-seeded Kevin Anderson 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the final of the Maharashtra Open on Saturday.

World No. 89 Simon was in supreme form in the opening week of the new year as he also defeated defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round and stunned top-seeded Marin Cilic in the semifinals.

It was also Simon's first win against Anderson, having lost the previous three matches on hard courts.

Simon earned 250 ATP ranking points and bagged $89,435 while Anderson left Pune with 150 points and a purse of $47,105.