Andy Murray underwent right hip surgery Monday and hopes to be back on tour "during the grass-court season" and in time for Wimbledon.

Murray, 30, who has not played competitively since last year's Wimbledon, made the announcement on his Facebook page hours after the surgery and says he is confident he will return as strong as before.

"I'd like to thank Dr. John O'Donnell and all of the staff for looking after me," wrote Murray, who had the procedure done at St Vincent Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. "Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes and support over the last few days. I'll come back from this."

Murray felt pain in his hips after the French Open last June, when he reached the semifinals. The next month, he managed to limp his way through to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Hoping that extensive rehabilitation would enable him to avoid surgery, Murray withdrew from the season after failing to recover in time for the US Open. Despite a couple of seemingly positive exhibitions in the past couple of weeks, Murray admitted defeat last Thursday when he pulled out of the Australian Open.

Andy Murray said he plans to reduce his schedule going forward and focus more on Grand Slam events. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Speaking to British newspaper reporters Monday, Murray said he would focus more on the Grand Slam events in the future, reducing his schedule in a bid to avoid any further problems, and that the surgery had gone well.

"I went in at 7:30 a.m. [Melbourne time] and I woke up from the operation about 10:30 a.m.," Murray said, according to the Guardian. "I'm very optimistic because, having spoken to the surgeon, he was very happy about how it went. He felt that my hip will be feeling better than it did a year ago. I was still doing fine a year ago, ranked No. 1 in the world."

Murray said he would not rush his comeback.

"I'm going to take my time to make sure that the rehab is done properly, and make sure that the surgery is as successful as it can be," he said. "I've been quoted [many] times for how long it's taken for players to get back from the surgery I've had, and up to 14 weeks is what I've been given.

"I want to come back when I'm fit and ready to play, not to get into a situation like in Brisbane [where he withdrew without going on court] or New York [where he pulled out just after the US Open draw was made], where I'm unsure when I turn up at a tournament how fit I am. I want to know when I come back that I'm ready."