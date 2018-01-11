MIAMI -- Former top-five player James Blake has been hired as tournament director of the Miami Open.

In the newly created position, Blake will focus on player relations, the media and improving the event, the tournament said in a news release Thursday.

Blake takes over for Adam Barrett, who will remain as the tournament's executive vice president.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Miami Open team that has been putting on one of the best tennis events for more than 30 years," Blake said. "As a player, I always loved playing in Miami and I am excited for the opportunity to take the tournament experience to a higher level for the players, sponsors and fans."

Blake, who lives in San Diego, had a 14-year professional career and won 10 ATP singles titles. He's an analyst for the Tennis Channel and CNN, and president of the USTA Foundation.

"James's extensive knowledge of tennis from both a player and tournament perspective, along with his proven leadership skills, great reputation and strong relationships throughout the sport, make him the perfect choice to serve as tournament director of the Miami Open," Barrett said. "He is going to make our team stronger and will be a great bridge for the players and fans."

The tournament plans to move from its longtime home on Key Biscayne to the Miami Dolphins' stadium in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.