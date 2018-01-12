Roger Federer admitted he is usually too nervous to watch Grand Slam tournament draws as he and Maria Sharapova were in attendance at the Australian Open draw. (1:39)

World No.1 Rafael Nadal has tuned up for the Australian Open with an exhibition match win at Melbourne Park.

The Spaniard took on Dominic Thiem in a surprise clash on Margaret Court Arena on Friday.

Rafael Nadal PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images

They were all square after two sets, with Thiem winning a first-set tiebreak before Nadal hit his straps in the second set.

The Open's top seed broke Thiem twice in the second set for the only breaks of the match.

While the roof was closed, both men struggled in humid conditions and called off a third set in favour of a tiebreak.

Editor's Picks Aussie Open draw takeaways: Roger Federer, Venus Williams have it tough While the second-seeded Federer won't have an easy path to the finals in Melbourne, it's last year's runner-up on the women's side who faces a serious opening-round obstacle.

Federer, Djokovic in same half for Aussie Open Roger Federer faces a potential semifinal against Novak Djokovic, while Venus Williams has a tough opener vs. Belinda Bencic as the Australian Open draw was announced.

Aussie Open defends Sharapova draw invite Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the decision to invite Maria Sharapova to the draw ceremony. 2 Related

Nadal overcame dogged resistance from the Austrian to win 10-8 in the much-needed hitout.

Thiem squibbed a simple overhead with the score at 8-8, allowing Nadal to close out the match.

It was Nadal's fifth tiebreak in three days at the venue, after he headlined the Tiebreak Tens event on Wednesday night.

Friday's unadvertised clash delighted the few punters that had made the journey to Melbourne Park to watch qualifying.

Qualifying is free to attend, but with no matches underway due to wet weather, the crowd quickly made their way to the show court.

They were richly rewarded, with fine hitting from two of the biggest names in the sport.