          Australian Open 2018: Tournament schedule, news, live scores and results

          7:05 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          All you need to know about the 2018 Australian Open, including day-by-day results and analysis from Melbourne.

          Complete Australian Open coverage and schedule

          How to watch the Australian Open

          A look at listings in global territories:

          The best Aussie Open reads

          Cambers: No need to worry about Sloane Stephens ... yet. READ

          ICYMI at Australian Open: Rafa's romp, CoCo's banana blunder. READ

          Bembry: Venus looked the part, but there was no magic. READ

          Cambers: Nick Kyrgios a role model? You'd better believe it. READ

          Shock loss: CoCo goes bananas during defeat to Babos. READ

          Experts' picks: This just in: It's going to be Roger Federer time again. READ

          Arth: 10 red-hot reasons to tune in (literally) to the Australian Open. READ

          Carter: By changing how the world views black women, Venus and Serena Williams have changed everything. READ

          McCarvel: The Novak Djokovic rebuilding process far from complete. READ

          Maine: Who you calling arrogant? The softer side of outspoken tennis star CoCo Vandeweghe. READ

          Bodo: Serena's absence from the Australian Open not all bad news. READ

          Roenigk: Here's what motivates Sam Querrey to win tennis matches. READ

          Bodo: How the Aussie Open lifted legendary status of Federer, Serena. READ

