All you need to know about the 2018 Australian Open, including day-by-day results and analysis from Melbourne.
Dates: Jan. 14-28
A look at listings in global territories:
United States: ESPN, ESPN2, WatchESPN and ESPNApp
The best Aussie Open reads
Cambers: No need to worry about Sloane Stephens ... yet. READ
ICYMI at Australian Open: Rafa's romp, CoCo's banana blunder. READ
Bembry: Venus looked the part, but there was no magic. READ
Cambers: Nick Kyrgios a role model? You'd better believe it. READ
Shock loss: CoCo goes bananas during defeat to Babos. READ
Experts' picks: This just in: It's going to be Roger Federer time again. READ
Arth: 10 red-hot reasons to tune in (literally) to the Australian Open. READ
Carter: By changing how the world views black women, Venus and Serena Williams have changed everything. READ
McCarvel: The Novak Djokovic rebuilding process far from complete. READ
Maine: Who you calling arrogant? The softer side of outspoken tennis star CoCo Vandeweghe. READ
Bodo: Serena's absence from the Australian Open not all bad news. READ
Roenigk: Here's what motivates Sam Querrey to win tennis matches. READ
Bodo: How the Aussie Open lifted legendary status of Federer, Serena. READ