          Experts' picks: Is it Roger Federer time, again, at the Australian Open?

          Roger Federer hopes to win back-to-back Australian Open titles for the first time in his career. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
          12:50 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Sometimes things really aren't as complicated as they seem. You can thank Roger Federer for that.

          Despite having 128 players in the men's draw, and a lot of talent, not many folks -- certainly not our experts -- believe anyone will unseat the defending champ Down Under. And why would anyone doubt a player who is healthy, happy and coming off his best season in more than a decade? It's a rhetorical question, unless, of course, you think Rafael Nadal has a shot.

          The Federer sweep aside, who do our experts believe will thrive at the Australian Open, which starts Sunday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the ESPN App? Have a look:

          Men's singles

          Women's singles

          Men's surprise pick

          One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

          Women's surprise pick

          One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

