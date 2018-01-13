Experts' picks: Is it Roger Federer time, again, at the Australian Open?

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Sometimes things really aren't as complicated as they seem. You can thank Roger Federer for that.

Despite having 128 players in the men's draw, and a lot of talent, not many folks -- certainly not our experts -- believe anyone will unseat the defending champ Down Under. And why would anyone doubt a player who is healthy, happy and coming off his best season in more than a decade? It's a rhetorical question, unless, of course, you think Rafael Nadal has a shot.

The Federer sweep aside, who do our experts believe will thrive at the Australian Open, which starts Sunday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the ESPN App? Have a look:

Men's singles

Cliff Drysdale Chris Evert Brad Gilbert Patrick McEnroe Roger Federer Roger Federer Roger Federer Roger Federer Pam Shriver Roger Federer

Women's singles

Cliff Drysdale Chris Evert Brad Gilbert Patrick McEnroe CoCo Vandeweghe Simona Halep Simona Halep Simona Halep Pam Shriver Simona Halep

Men's surprise pick

One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

Cliff Drysdale Chris Evert Brad Gilbert Patrick McEnroe Nick Kyrgios Nick Kyrgios Nick Kyrgios Gael Monfils Pam Shriver Nick Kyrgios

Women's surprise pick

One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact: