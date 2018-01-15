John Isner has continued the early American exits from the Australian Open.

The 16th-seeded Isner lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Matt Ebden, his first loss to the Australian veteran in four career meetings.

Ebden broke Isner's serve in the last game, clinching the match when Isner netted an attempted backhand half-volley.

Seven U.S. women, including 2017 finalist Venus Williams, U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and 10th-seeded Coco Vandeweghe, had lost earlier Monday in first-round matches.

Earlier, U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson lost in five sets to Kyle Edmund on Show Court 3, the first seeded man to lose at the Australian Open.

The 11th-seeded Anderson twice led by a set but couldn't fend off Edmund, who got the decisive break in the seventh game of the fifth set and served out at love for a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

It was the only meeting since Anderson beat Edmund in five sets in the third round of the French Open.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.