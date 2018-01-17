W2W4 at Australian Open: Don't read too much into the Djokovic-Monfils stats

Novak Djokovic strongly denied claims that he called for a boycott of next year's Australian Open and dismissed suggestions that players should form their own union in a bid to earn increased prize money at the four Grand Slam events. (2:19)

The ATP must be overjoyed these days. It seems every day the spotlight falls on one or more of the ever-growing 21-and-under group of players branded as #nextgen, the presumed successors to the current ruling generation.

The WTA doesn't feature quite the same atmosphere of pending transition, but it makes up for it with the dazzling parity that renders predicting matches little more than a crapshoot.

Here are three of the most intriguing matchups on Day 4 of the Australian Open.

No. 14 seed Novak Djokovic vs. No. 46 Gael Monfils (Djokovic leads series 14-1)

Why pick this as a highlight match, given the way Djokovic has dominated Monfils in the past?

Well, mainly because a lot has happened since that infamous US Open semifinal in 2016, in which Monfils played so listlessly against Djokovic that he was accused of tanking (it was, instead, a "rope-a-dope" tactic borne of long-term frustration). Djokovic was still at his fearsome peak then, but he's isn't there right now, and the often injured Monfils is healthy again. Monfils also rolled into Melbourne on the heels of a convincing tournament win in Doha.

Monfils must be on the short list of "best player never to win a major." He is a spectacular athlete and shot-maker and loves playing to the big crowds. He has held his own against Djokovic on a few occasions, despite the lopsided record. The Frenchman will be fully aware of this and the opportunity to collect some payback, while Djokovic might still be off-balance and searching for his lost confidence and competence.

No. 14 seed Anastasija Sevastova vs. No. 47 Maria Sharapova (Series tied, 1-1)

This might be a mismatch when it comes to star power, but it's a big-stage rubber match. Sevastova bounced Sharapova out of the US Open in the fourth round last year before Sharapova avenged the loss with a win in Beijing just weeks later. Both matches have been tight and gone to three sets. In fact, their most recent meeting was decided by a third-set tiebreaker.

Clearly, Sevastova knows how to find and prey on Sharapova's weaknesses. An ethnic Russian from Latvia, she is one of those tough but nearly invisible players whom no favorite likes to meet in an early round. She took a hiatus of a year and a half from the game in May 2013 because of illness and injuries but has come back stronger than ever.

Sharapova's aggressive service return will come in handy, as Sevastova's serve -- particularly her second -- is vulnerable. But if the Latvian can protect her serve, she could cause Sharapova a host of problems with her solid ground game, her willingness to run all day and her free use of tricky dinks and slices -- all valuable assets against someone who is more a hitter than a mover.

No. 65 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 58 Hyeon Chung (Chung leads 1-0)

Call it a sign of the times: The ATP and other stats keepers credit Chung with a win over Medvedev even though the match was played in an exhibition (the Next Gen Finals) and used an alternative, abbreviated scoring system. Nevertheless, the match was an absorbing clash between a big hitter in Medvedev and a great mover in Chung. This is likely to be a repeat, with the outdoor conditions tipping the scale slightly toward Chung.

Medvedev, a 21-year-old, 6-foot-6 Russian, might be in the midst of a breakout. He started the year by winning eight matches, including qualifying, in Sydney, where he had wins over Philipp Kohlschreiber and Fabio Fognini before showing great poise in taking down a surprise finalist and local hero, 18-year-old Alex de Minaur, to win the title.

Chung has been making significant strides, too. In addition to besting Andrey Rublev for the Next Gen title, in recent weeks, the 6-foot-2 South Korean had wins over Gilles Muller and John Isner. That's significant, given that both those men can, like Medvedev, bring the big serve. Medvedev might find it very hard to consistently out-rally Chung.

Upset special: No. 83 Eugenie Bouchard over No. 1 seed Simona Halep

Halep lost in the first round of the Australian Open in both 2016 and 2017. She won her opener this year against 17-tear-old local Destanee Aiava, but she hurt her ankle in a nasty fall. Bouchard has enough big-stage experience to capitalize and pull off a sizable upset.