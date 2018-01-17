Marta Kostyuk, a Ukranian qualifier and No. 521 in the world, takes out the Aussie Olivia Rogowska in straight sets and will face fellow Ukranian Elina Svitolina. (0:33)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Former Australian Open junior champion Marta Kostyuk, a 15-year-old qualifier from Ukraine who beat 25th-seeded Peng Shuai in the first round, has advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Olivia Rogowska, a wild-card entry from Australia.

Kostyuk, who entered the tournament ranked No. 521, had already played six hours on court through three three-set qualifying rounds before beating Peng in the first round.

The win over Peng gave Kostyuk the distinction of being the youngest player to win a main-draw match at the Australian Open since Martina Hingis in 1996.

Kostyuk is managed by Ivan Ljubicic, who works with Roger Federer, and so gets the benefit of some first-rate analysis.

"Ivan is always helping me ... after every match, he's telling me what's wrong," she said, smiling.

While Kostyuk need just two sets to continue her surprising run, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki needed a dramatic comeback to stay alive in Melbourne.

Wozniacki came from 5-1 down in the third set and saved two match points to beat Jana Fett 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the second round.

Fett is ranked 119th and was making her first appearance in the main singles draw of a Grand Slam tournament.

Wozniacki twice broke Fett's service while the Croatian player was serving for the match, including the two match points in the seventh game.

Wozniacki then broke Fett's service in the 11th game, helped by a Fett double-fault on break point and an unforced error by the Croatian which ended a 26-point rally.

She then held serve, clinching it on her first match point when Fett netted a backhand, giving her a six-game winning streak to end the match.

Belinda Bencic was not as lucky as Wozniacki, as she is out of the Australian Open just two days after her upset win over Venus Williams.

Bencic was on a high after beating 2017 finalist Williams on the center court in the first round, but started flatly on Hisense Arena on Wednesday and lost 6-1, 6-3 to powerful hitting Thai qualifier Luksika Kumkhum.

The 20-year-old Swiss, who combined with Federer to win the Hopman Cup in the lead-up to the season's first major, saved three match points on her serve before netting a backhand to give No. 124th-ranked Kumkhum a spot in the third round for the first time.

Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina rallied to reach the third round of the Australian Open with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

Svitolina was 0-for-6 on break-point chances in the first set, but recovered to break Siniakova six times over the rest of the match.

The Ukrainian has now matched her best showing at the Australian Open, having reached the third round in four of the past five years. She's never advanced beyond the third round, however.

Svitolina comes into this year's tournament on a roll, winning her 10th career title at the season-opening Brisbane International. She beat two top-10 players to take the trophy.

Ukrainian women went 3-for-3 in second-round matches on Wednesday afternoon, with Kostyuk and Kateryna Bondarenko also advancing. Svitolina plays Kostyuk next.

Bondarenko beat No. 15-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a quarterfinalist here last year, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the third round in Australia for the third time.

The 31-year-old Bondarenko broke Pavlyuchenkova's serve four times and dropped her own serve only once to register her 20th career win against a top-20 player.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.