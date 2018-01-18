Kyle Edmund heads into the third round of the Australian Open as the last Brit standing and his side of the draw is opening up a favourable path towards the quarterfinals. All this at a time when his more relaxed approach on the court is beginning to pay dividends.

Jo Konta's shock exit leaves Edmund, who has always come across in public as a little intense and shy, as Britain's only hope heading into the last 32 in Melbourne, and with Jack Sock and Lucas Pouille already out on his side of the draw, a place in the latter stages of the tournament is not beyond the realms of possibility.

His coach, the experienced Swede Fredrik Rosengren who previously worked with Robin Soderling and Magnus Norman, knows the ability is there for Edmund to excel to reach the top but the fun side of Edmund also needs to be brought out.

"It's working out very well so far. So far, so good," Rosengren told ESPN. "We haven't worked for so long but we have a good team and have a lot of fun.

"What is very important about Kyle is to improve him as a human being as well, to teach him stuff about having fun, relaxing.

"He is so good at playing forehand, backhand, so it's a lot about other things. We try to have fun. There's enough serious stuff going on."

Rosengren didn't want to elaborate on what Team Edmund does for entertainment off the court, but he's had enough experience to know how important it is for players to get out of the tennis bubble.

Hard work, of course, is critical, too, but for a 23-year-old who has been a pro since 2012 and has targeted a rise into the world's top 20 this year, Edmund is bound to need the occasional reboot.

"He has a lot to improve," said Rosengren. "He's a very, very good player but the ranking never lies. He's around 50 in the world and I think he wants more, and that's why we are working together.

"Obviously, he needs to work on a lot of stuff, but he can make it, for sure. I have seen a lot of potential in him. I know what it takes to move from 50 to the top 10 and he has a lot of potential. I believe 100 percent in him.

"If you want to be up there, you need hard work: physical, mental, whatever. Kyle definitely shows the appetite for that."

The world No.49 has confidently taken care of 2017 US Open finalist Kevin Anderson -- ranked at No.12 -- and Denis Istomin in Melbourne, and he now faces the lower-placed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia next, on Thursday [midnight UK time] in round three.

However, Rosengren said the only target he and his team have is to improve Edmund as a player, rather than anything tournament specific such as reaching the quarters.

"It will be a lot of work on Friday, and very tough," the coach said. "It's a lot about the mental things: how the mindset is when you approach the court." And a tiny bit of time not thinking about tennis beforehand might just help Edmund get that right.