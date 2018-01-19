        <
          CoCo Vandeweghe fined $10,000 for screaming obscenity at Australian Open

          1:27 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          CoCo Vandeweghe has earned the largest fine of the 2018 Australian Open so far -- a $10,000 penalty for unsporting conduct for screaming an obscenity at her first-round opponent, Timea Babos.

          Vandeweghe said after the match that she was irritated by what she described as excessive celebrating by her Hungarian opponent during their match.

          The 10th-seeded Vandeweghe was assessed a code violation for the obscenity and delay of game for insisting on eating a banana during a changeover, getting docked a point in the second set of her 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss.

          Borna Coric has received the largest fine thus far in the men's draw -- $5,000 for shattering his racket during his first-round loss to John Millman.

