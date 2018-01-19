MELBOURNE, Australia -- Top-seeded Rafael Nadal is through to the fourth round at Melbourne Park, beating Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 in a night match at Margaret Court Arena.

Nadal, who lost the 2017 Australian Open final to Roger Federer, is attempting to win this Grand Slam for the second time -- the first was in 2009 -- and add to his 16 major titles, second among men to Federer's 19.

He reached the fourth round in Australia for the 11th time and leveled his career head-to-head record with Dzumhur. Nadal lost their only previous meeting when he had to retire because of heat-related issues in the third set at Miami in 2016.

Editor's Picks Cornet wilts in Aussie heat, calls for new policy French player Alize Cornet has called for the extreme heat policy at the Australian Open to be re-evaluated after she said she nearly fainted in the broiling temperatures during her third-round match Friday at Melbourne Park.

Listen up! Let's give Nick Kyrgios a chance He's still largely criticized, but Nick Kyrgios has showed us all week that he has made significant strides to clean up his image.

ICYMI at Australian Open: Rafa on a roll, CoCo forks over cash He's the No. 1 seed, yet no one is really talking about Rafael Nadal. Perhaps they will after another dominating performance Down Under. 2 Related

In the round of 16 on Sunday, the Spanish left-hander will play Diego Schwartzman, who beat Alexandr Dolgopolov in four sets earlier Friday.

No. 3-seeded Grigor Dimitrov beat No. 30 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in just over three hours in an afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena and said, "The heat didn't scare me at all today; that's a good sign."

Dimitrov will face Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round, as the local hope defeated 2008 finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) with actor Will Smith sitting courtside.

"Playing Jo, I was obviously very nervous. He was a guy I looked up to as a kid. Still do," said Kyrgios, recounting how he brought a ball to be signed by Tsonga every day when the Frenchman reached the Australian Open final in 2008.

Kyrgios then gave a nod to another childhood favorite, turning to Smith in the stands.

"When I saw him out here, I was so nervous, no joke," Kyrgios said. "People think I'm cool, but I wanted him to think I was the coolest person ever."

Kyrgios is the last of nine Australian male players left in the singles draw. Mark Edmondson was the last Australian to win his national championship, in 1976, although Lleyton Hewitt came close, losing the 2005 final to Marat Safin.

Andreas Seppi withstood 52 aces from 38-year-old Ivo Karlovic for a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (5), 9-7 win in 3 hours, 51 minutes, in an afternoon match. Karlovic, a 6-foot-11 Croatian, smacked 50 aces in back-to-back matches for the first time in his career. He had 53 in his five-set, second-round win over Yuichi Sugita.

Karlovic fell just short of becoming the oldest player to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam since Jimmy Connors' run to the US Open semifinals in 1991.

"I always say that it's about the fitness level," Karlovic said. "I don't feel any weaker than when I was 28."

Seppi next plays Kyle Edmund, who overcame Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (0), 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 in 3½ hours on an open court in the peak of Friday's heat. No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta had a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over No. 23 Gilles Muller.