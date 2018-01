Fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open, beating Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 at Margaret Court Arena.

Thiem has now reached the round of 16 or better at each of his past five Grand Slam tournaments.

He maintained his perfect record against Mannarino, beating the Frenchman for the seventh consecutive time.

He will next play the winner of Friday's later match between Tennys Sandgren and Maximilian Marterer.