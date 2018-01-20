1:29 Barty and Zverev crash out of Australian Open Australian hopeful Ashleigh Barty and Men's 4th seed Alexander Zverev are out of the Australian Open after losses in the third round.

Ashleigh Barty is out of the Australian Open after falling victim to the awesome firepower of Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Unseeded Osaka crunched 12 aces and 24 clean winners past Barty on Saturday to send Australia's last women's singles hope packing with a crushing 6-4 6-2 third-round defeat.

Osaka's reward is a shot at world No.1 Simona Halep for a place in a grand slam quarterfinal for the first time.

"I feel really happy but I'm also kind of sorry because I know you guys wanted her to win," the 20-year-old told the Australian crowd on Margaret Court Arena.

"So thank you very much because I've never played in an atmosphere like this before. I've always wanted to play against an Australian player because on TV it always seems really cool."

The marquee match had been scheduled for Rod Laver Arena, to start not before 3.30pm.