Sixth-seeded Marin Cilic collected his 100th Grand Slam match win as he advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (3) victory over No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta.

"It was a big battle. I was really relieved I played such a good tiebreaker at the end,'' the 2014 US Open winner said.

Of his major milestone, Cilic said he hadn't been aware of it before the match, "but it's beautiful to hear.

"I had the 300th win of my career at the US Open in 2014, so this is also beautiful one. I hope I'm going to continue and gather three more here.''

He will next play the winner of Sunday's later match between top-ranked Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman.