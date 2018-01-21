Stats say Novak Djokovic is playing A-OK

ESPN's Stephanie Brantz and Jason Goodall look ahead to remaining round-of-16 matches at the Australian Open. (2:11)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It's clear from watching and listening to Novak Djokovic that he's not completely satisfied with his game. But the numbers through three rounds suggest everything is OK with the six-time Aussie Open champ.

Out of action for six months with an elbow injury, the former world No. 1 is through to the second week of the Australian Open and has lost just one set in the process.

Editor's Picks Tennys Sandgren and the feel-good stories of the Australian Open No Williams sisters, no worries. The second week of the Aussie Open has plenty of compelling storylines to keep us interested until the end.

Nadal sets up quarterfinals clash with Cilic Top-seeded Rafael Nadal overcame a pesky Diego Schwartzman at the Australian Open to set up a quarterfinals match against Marin Cilic. In other action, Kyle Edmund reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal after defeating Andreas Seppi.

ICYMI at Australian Open: Nadal prevails in match worthy of a boxing ring Who would have thought Rafael Nadal would struggle so much against an opponent so much smaller than the world No. 1? But boy did he ever. 2 Related

Despite a new service action and niggling left hip pain in his previous match, Djokovic hasn't encountered much trouble.

"He's won 57 percent of his baseline points [202 out of 352], which is unbelievable," said Craig O'Shannessy, a strategy analyst for the Australian Open, who is also working with the Djokovic team. "He's third [in the tournament overall].

O'Shannessy also noted Djokovic has put in 80 percent of his service returns.

Interestingly, Djokovic has a reputation as someone who likes to grind out points, but that might not be the case.

"In rallies of 0-4 shots, he has won 205 points and lost 153, so that's plus-52," O'Shannessy said. "For 5-9 shot rallies, he's only plus-15, and nine or more shots, he's plus-12."

After pulling out of the Brisbane International at the start of the month with an ailing right elbow, Djokovic tested his fitness in the exhibition event at Kooyong. There he tried a new, abbreviated service motion, one designed to protect the injury.

With a sleeve on his right arm, the rhythm might look a little clunky, but Djokovic has been broken just four times in three matches.

"There's nothing with his serve that's bad," O'Shannessy said. "He's making 63 percent first serves, which is right around his career average. The tournament average is right around 61 percent."

Djokovic said he is satisfied with his efforts so far.

"I know that matches from this moment onwards will get tougher and tougher," Djokovic said. "It's not the first time I'm in this particular situation. I'm looking forward to the next challenge. Into second week, it's going to be a game of small margins. So let's see what happens."

The stats say Novak Djokovic has played solid tennis through three rounds at the Australian Open. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Next up for Djokovic is Hyeon Chung, the player who knocked out No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the last round.

O'Shannessy believes Chung will be a formidable opponent, if anything because he leads all competitors in the percentage of baseline points won.

"It's almost like [Djokovic] is looking at a younger version of his game," O'Shannessy said. "This is a big test, because what Novak likes to do well, Chung likes to do well."

But the question is: Who will do it better?