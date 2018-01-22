ICYMI at Australian Open: Tennys, Hyeon and a celebration of underdogs

Novak Djokovic revealed the elbow problem that caused him to miss some of the 2017 season is still bothering him after he crashed out of the Australian Open with a loss to Hyeon Chung. (1:27)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- There was more drama at Melbourne Park on Monday evening as Tennys Sandgren and Hyeon Chung produced stunning back-to-back upsets on their way to the Australian Open men's quarterfinals.

Sandgren, an American journeyman ranked No. 97, continued his fairy-tale run with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (7), 6-3 win over fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem.

Tennys Sandgren stunned Dominic Thiem to surge into the quarterfinals. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Sandgren entered this Australian Open with a 2-8 record at tour level and has since gone on to defeat Jeremy Chardy, Stan Wawrinka and Maximilian Marterer before Monday night's thriller.

ESPN Stats & Information

Only a couple of hours after Sandgren's stunner, Chung announced himself as one of the game's most exciting talents with a dominant 7-6 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory over the six-time champ Djokovic.

In doing so, the world No. 58 became the first Korean man or woman to reach a major quarterfinal in tennis history. He'll play Sandgren next.

Djokovic, still possibly affected by the right elbow injury that forced him off the tour for six months last year, was admittedly not at full form during the loss.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the last time Djokovic fell in straight sets at the Australian Open was back in 2007 in the round of 16 against Roger Federer. And the last time Djokovic lost in straight sets at any hard-court major? The 2009 US Open semis, also against Federer. So basically he's won a set in every hard-court major match this past decade ... until Monday night. Ouch.

Hyeon Chung stunned Novak Djokovic to storm into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. XIN LI/Getty Images

One man who had no such drama, though, was Federer. He breezed into the quarterfinals yet again.

Federer controlled his fourth-round match against Marton Fucsovics, eventually winning 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to book his place in the final eight of the Australian Open for the 14th time (extending his men's Open era record).

Some other stats of note on Federer:

It was his 91st match-win at Australian Open, tying his own record at Wimbledon for the second-most by any man in the Open era at a single major.

At 36, he is oldest man to reach quarterfinals at Australian Open since 43-year-old Ken Rosewall (December 1977 event); and the oldest to reach the quarterfinals at any major since 39-year-old Jimmy Connors at 1991 US Open.

And surely only Federer could mishit a forehand so badly that it almost left Rod Laver Arena, only to still end up winning the point. It was a moment of luck combined with brilliance. Lucky for you, we have it right here:

play 0:32 Federer misfires on forehand During the second set, No. 2 Roger Federer and Marton Fucsovics rally back and forth. One of Federer's forehand shots goes sky high, but somehow stays in. Federer would going on to win the point.

It wasn't his only trick shot during the match, although he lost this point:

In the quarters, Federer will meet Czech Tomas Berdych, who downed Fabio Fognini in straight sets earlier in the day.

His 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory continues a remarkable run Down Under. Berdych is back in the quarterfinals for the seventh time in the past eight years.

The only time he's failed to reach at least the quarters in those eight years? Last year, when he lost in the third round to, yep, you guessed it, Federer.

Berdych is 6-19 against Federer and hasn't beaten the Swiss star since 2013.

If Berdych can pull off the win, he could have a legit shot at winning a maiden major title. It would easily be the most attempts by any man in the Open era before winning a Grand Slam title.

Most attempts before winning first career major Tomas Berdych is playing in the 57th major tournament of his career. If he wins the Australian Open, he will set a new men's Open era record for number of Grand Slam appearances before winning his first. Name Attempts First major win Goran Ivanisevic 48 Wimbledon 2001 Stan Wawrinka 36 Australian 2014 Petr Korda 34 Australian 1998

For a while there, it looked as though all eight women's quarterfinalists would be chasing their first Grand Slam singles title when Angelique Kerber found herself in a hole against No. 88-ranked Hsieh Su-wei on Monday afternoon.

Hsieh took the first set and pushed her all the way in the second, before falling in the third.

Kerber, the 2016 Australian and US Open champion, paid tribute to Hsieh after the 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory.

Angelique Kerber prevailed after a tough fourth round match against Su-Wei Hsieh. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"Credit to her. She played an unbelievable match,'' Kerber said. "I was feeling I was running everywhere. She was playing a lot of corners and drop shots. I was bringing a lot of balls back.''

There have been only two majors over the past 40 years in which all eight women's quarterfinalists were without major titles coming in: the 2017 French Open (won by Jelena Ostapenko) and the 1979 Australian Open (won by Barbara Jordan).

play 0:54 Kerber: I'm finally enjoying my tennis again Angelique Kerber admitted after a tough off-season she is finally enjoying tennis again after she beat Hsieh Su-Wei to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Day 1 of the Aussie Open saw an American mass exodus with Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, CoCo Vandeweghe and John Isner, among many others, all losing.

After a few more losses by the US women, only Madison Keys remains.

The 22-year-old breezed past eighth seed Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2 on Monday, and in the process as won all eight sets.

The 17th seed had missed several months on tour after wrist surgery last year and said she was reveling in playing pain-free again and without too much pressure.

"I definitely realize how much l love it and how much pressure I put on myself in the past," she said after clinching the victory. "Just being really happy to be back out here and not at home in a cast.''

play 1:43 Keys brushes off Australian Open title talk Madison Keys dismissed talk of being considered a favourite to win Australian Open after she beat Caroline Garcia to reach the quarter-finals.

Keys expanded on that train of thought in her postmatch news conference:

Q: You mentioned not feeling any pressure out there after your match today. What do you think accounts for that this year compared to last year?

Keys: I think the biggest thing for me is I'm just really enjoying myself out on the court, and I obviously missed a lot of tennis last year and wasn't playing well at the beginning of the year.

I realized once I just let things happen and trusted myself and just played my game, good things were happening and good outcomes were happening. So I just keep focusing on that and not putting as much pressure on myself.

Q: Do you think people don't understand, like in any job, sometimes you're enjoying yourself and sometimes it's your job, that there is the ebb and flow?

Keys: For sure. I think sometimes that's something that people don't always appreciate. It's obviously an amazing job to have, but there's tough days and there are times when it's not great. There's times when things are going really well, and it's just clicking and it feels a little bit effortless.

Right now I'm definitely really enjoying my job, and I definitely hope that the way that I'm mentally preparing for these matches, and practice weeks help have more great weeks than bad weeks.

Madison Keys continues to play superb tennis at the Aussie Open. The American won through to the quarterfinals with a routine 6-3, 6-2 win over eighth seed Caroline Garcia. So far this tournament Keys has won 49 of her 68 games for an impressive game winning strike rate of 72 percent. Jake Michaels, ESPN Assistant Editor

Keys will play No. 16 Kerber in the quarterfinals, and if she manages to make it to the final four, she will equal her career-best effort at the Australian Open (2015).

Thousands of Aussie Open fans have been left red-faced -- and not from the scorching Melbourne sun.

More than 25 percent of fans who purchased their Grand Slam tickets from reseller websites such as Viagogo have been turned away at Melbourne Park after it turned out their tickets were fraudulent. Aussie Open staff have been bombarded with cases of tickets being sold multiple times as well as children's tickets being resold as adult passes. As a result, many people have been rejected entry into the grounds.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley urged fans not to purchase tickets from secondary sale sites.

"It's disappointing to hear that so many genuine fans this week have missed out on watching their favorite players because of unauthorized tickets,'' Tiley told News Corp.

"Each year we try to encourage all fans to only purchase tickets from official outlets such as Ticketek and our resale site Australian Open Fan Marketplace.''