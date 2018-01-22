Just for something different (not), Roger Federer is through to the final eight at Melbourne Park.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion beat former top-ranked junior Marton Fucsovics 6-4 7-6 (3), 6-2 in an afternoon match at Rod Laver Arena.

Federer reached the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the 14th time, extending his own record.

He also reached his 52nd Grand Slam quarterfinal, extending his lead over Jimmy Connors, who had 41.

Federer had never played the 80th-ranked Fucsovics before Monday. But Federer had played the 25-year-old Fucsovic's coach, Attila Savolt -- he beat Savolt at the 2002 Australian Open.

Tomas Berdych, who beat Fabio Fognini in straight sets earlier Monday, will be Federer's quarterfinal opponent. Federer leads Berdych 19-6 in career meetings