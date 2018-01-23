It started as a lark on Twitter when University of Missouri student John Goehrke got Genie Bouchard to agree to a date if the New England Patriots rallied to win last year's Super Bowl.

The Atlanta Falcons' loss was Goehrke's gain, as they went to a Brooklyn Nets game together shortly after Super Bowl LI. Bouchard said she would consider a second date -- and in December, she tweeted a photo of the two of them together in Florida.

Now, thanks to an offer from NFL Canada, Goehrke and Bouchard will attend Super Bowl LII together in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

OMG. Back to where it all began?! And with the @Patriots too?! I'm in! What do you say @punslayintwoods? https://t.co/6Pfh7QNjtm — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 23, 2018

Bouchard lost in the second round of the Australian Open last week, falling to top-ranked Simona Halep 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday.