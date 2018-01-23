MELBOURNE, Australia -- Kyle Edmund is through to the Australian Open semifinals after an upset 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

Edmund was the only British male player in the draw when Andy Murray withdrew to have hip surgery. Now Edmund is one win away from advancing to the final and a chance to win an Australian Open title -- Murray has lost five times here in the championship match.

Edmund broke Dimitrov's serve in the ninth game of the fourth set when Dimitrov netted a backhand on break point.

Edmund set up match point with an ace and then waited while a video challenge confirmed that Dimitrov's floating backhander was long.

Edmund will play either top-seeded Rafael Nadal or No. 6 Marin Cilic in the first men's semifinal on Thursday.

Nadal and Cilic were set to play a quarterfinal on Tuesday night.