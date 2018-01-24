MELBOURNE, Australia -- For anyone who doubted, this was Angelique Kerber in 2016 vintage form.

Kerber routed US Open finalist Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open, the tournament where she kicked off her career-best season in 2016 with a victory over Serena Williams in the final.

Kerber's semifinal opponent will be top-ranked Simona Halep, who recovered from an early break to win nine straight games and defeated No. 6 Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-2 later in the day.

Kerber, 30, also won the 2016 US Open and finished that year with the No. 1 ranking. But she was upset in the first round at Melbourne Park last year, and her ranking dropped into the 20s.

Kerber won the Sydney International to prepare for the first major of the year, then won her first three rounds in Melbourne in straight sets.

Editor's Picks Angelique Kerber living in the present, and it's paying off Angelique Kerber isn't getting too ahead or herself, nor is she dwelling on the past. For now, she's reveling in her lopsided win over Madison Keys in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Her third-round victory over Maria Sharapova meant she was the only singles Grand Slam winner remaining in the women's draw. But a struggling fourth-round win over No. 88 Hsieh Su-wei had commentators wondering if Kerber was in 2016, or 2017 form.

Against No. 17-seeded Keys, she responded by winning the first four games to take control of the quarterfinal -- her first at a major since the 2016 US Open. Keys held in the fifth game of the first set, but Kerber went on another roll to lead 3-0 in the second set.

Angelique Kerber, the only singles Grand Slam winner remaining in the women's draw, won the first four games of the match en route to routing Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Keys slowed the momentum by holding and then getting her first service break of the match, but Kerber responded quickly to finish it off in 51 minutes. She broke Keys six times in total in the match and now has a 7-1 record again the American.

"I'm just trying to enjoy myself again on court," Kerber said of change of fortunes. "I know that I was working hard in the offseason, and I know that I can play good matches. I know that I can win close matches and also, yeah, going out there and playing good in the bigger tournaments.

"I just try to find the feeling back that I had, like 2016, and just enjoying my time. I mean, on and off court."

For Keys, it was another disappointing loss in a major. She lost the US Open final to Sloane Stephens last September but said she was learning with every experience in the majors.

"I'm not going to walk away from this tournament and think it was terrible because I had one bad match," Keys said. "I definitely think I have taken a lot of steps in the right direction and feel good about my game and feel like I'm thinking a lot clearer out there. I think it's just going to take a little bit of time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.