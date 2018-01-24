Hyeon Chung finishes off Tennys Sandgren in three sets as Sandgren's shot goes long. Chung advances to the semifinals of the Australian Open. (0:32)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Serving for a spot in the Australian Open semifinals and with the score at 40-love, Hyeon Chung started thinking how he might celebrate being the first Korean to reach the last four of a Grand Slam.

Not so fast. He hadn't let up when upsetting No. 4 Alexander Zverev or six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic en route to the quarterfinals, but he let his guard down for a few points against No. 97-ranked Tennys Sandgren.

"In last game, I think at 40-love, I'm thinking what I had to do in ceremony or something like that," he said, explaining how he got slightly ahead of himself. "After deuce, break point. I was like, no, nothing to do with ceremony. But just keep playing -- keep focused."

Editor's Picks Sandgren deletes tweets to 'move forward' Australian Open quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren said that he deleted several years of tweets to "move forward" and create a "version of a cleaner start" after he was questioned about his connections with right-wing activists on social media.

Then he fully embraced the moment, joking with Jim Courier in an on-court TV interview, introducing the audience to his parents and his coach, and taking the microphone to speak in Korean to millions of new tennis fans back home.

The No. 58-ranked Chung is the lowest-ranked man to reach the Australian Open semifinals since Marat Safin in 2004. At 21, he's also the youngest to reach the last four at a major since Marin Cilic did it here in 2010.

After taking out Zverev and Djokovic, Chung could next face defending champion Roger Federer for a spot in the final. Federer was playing Tomas Berdych later Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Until the last game, Chung had been simply too consistent for Sandgren, a 26-year-old American who had never won a match at a Grand Slam tournament or beaten a top 10 player until last week.

Sandgren had only won two ATP Tour-level matches in his career before stunning top-10 players Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem during his run to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.