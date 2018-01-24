Serena Williams has told Tennys Sandgren to apologise amid claims that he's a supporter of the controversial alt-right movement.

Sandgren, 26, accused the media of "demonising" him in a prepared monologue following his 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-3 defeat to Hyeon Chung in the Australian Open quarterfinal on Wednesday, refusing to answer any more questions about his political beliefs.

Following his sensational breakthrough at Melbourne Park, the American's actions on social media have led to intense questioning over his beliefs.

Sandgren insisted who he followed or retweeted on Twitter did not represent who he is but subsequently deleted all his messages on the social media platform bar one.

Directly addressing Sandgren, Williams wrote on Twitter: "I don't need or want one. But there is a entire group of people that deserves an apology. I cant look at my daughter and tell her I sat back and was quiet.

"No! She will know how to stand up for herself and others -- through my example."