MELBOURNE, Australia -- Simona Halep, the top-ranked player in the world, will take on No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki in the final of the Australian Open as both women seek their first major title in their careers.

Wozniacki, the former No. 1, advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Elise Mertens in the first semifinal Thursday.

It is Wozniacki's first Grand Slam final anywhere outside the United States, where she lost US Open finals in 2009 (to Kim Clijsters) and 2014 (to Serena Williams).

Wozniacki appeared to be coasting against the 22-year-old Mertens, getting breaks in the middle of each set. But she began getting tight when she was serving for the match at 5-4: From 30-15, she double-faulted twice and Mertens passed her with a forehand winner in between to level the set at 5-5.

Wozniacki dominated the tiebreaker, putting memories of her last Australian Open semifinal behind her -- she had match points against Li Na in the semifinal in 2011 but was unable to convert.

This time, experience helped.

"It means so much to me. I got really tight at 5-4. I kind of felt my head against the wall," Wozniacki said. "I knew I had to try and stay calm.

"Once she had set points. I thought, 'OK, now you just have to go for it ... she's nervous now, too.' "

In the second semifinal, the top-ranked Halep defeated Angelique Kerber 3-6, 6-4, 9-7.

Both women had their chances to put the match away in the 68-minute third set.

Halep was serving for the match at 5-3 but was broken after Kerber ended a 26-stroke rally with a backhand winner that just clipped the line. The German player then fell to her knees and put her forehead on the court in exhaustion.

Halep had two match points in the next game, but Kerber saved the first with a backhand down the line and the second when Halep hit into the net.

After Kerber broke to take a 6-5 lead, she then had two match points of her own, but Halep saved them both and then broke back to level the match at 6-6.

Serving at 7-8, Kerber saved a third match point before Halep finally converted on the fourth when the German sent a ball long.

Halep said after the match, "Definitely was very tough. I'm shaking now, I'm really emotional because I could win this match.''