ICYMI at Australian Open: Simona Halep's heart-pounding win propels her into final

Simona Halep says Caroline Wozniacki will prove to be a tough opponent to face as both chase their dreams of winning her first Grand Slam. (2:34)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- For 2 hours, 20 minutes under a hot Melbourne sun, world No. 1 Simona Halep and 16th-ranked Angelique Kerber put on a clinic of power, precision, grit and willpower.

Halep ultimately won the match 6-3, 4-6, 9-7 to reach the Australian Open final. It was the longest women's Aussie Open semifinal in terms of total games played in the Open era.

Both players saved match points before Halep finally prevailed on her fourth.

Simona Halep celebrates her incredible victory against Angelique Kerber. AP Photo/Vincent Thian

"Well, definitely was very tough. I'm shaking now -- I'm really emotional,'' Halep said after the match. "I'm really glad that I could resist. Today I was like a roller coaster -- up and down -- [but] I had confidence in myself.''

As the match reached its crazy climax, social media went bonkers.

What. A. Match.



World No.1 Simona Halep beats Angelique Kerber 6-3 4-6 9-7 in an #AusOpen epic at Melbourne.



She will face Caroline Wozniacki in the final. pic.twitter.com/uuGTts6CuC — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 25, 2018

This Halep Kerber match is...AW...FREEKING...SUM — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) January 25, 2018

This Halep vs. Kerber 🎾 match is something else. I've just missed my son learning how to walk, learning four languages and baking a cake because I can't take take my eyes of the match 🙌🙌🙌 #AusOpen — Greg Hire (@greg4hire) January 25, 2018

Halep has worked hard. She's played the most games by a women's No. 1 seed entering a Grand Slam final in the Open era.

For her reward, she gets world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki. It will be the first Open era final between the top-two seeds who are both seeking their first major title.

play 1:02 Wozniacki excited by Halep showdown Caroline Wozniacki says she is happy and proud to be in the Australian Open final where she will face number one seed Simona Halep for a chance at her first Grand Slam win.

For her part, an exhausted Kerber, said she was proud of her performance.

Q: After almost four weeks of continual play, did you really begin to feel it in your legs towards the end?

Kerber: Yeah. Yeah, I was feeling my legs, of course, already in the first set, but, you know, I think at the end I was just trying to give everything what I have left today.

I was fighting until the last point, and I came back after the first set and also when I was, like, 3-5 down in the third set, and I think for me, I was just fighting for every point.

Angelique Kerber gave it her all against Simona Halep but fell just short of victory. XIN LI/Getty Images

Wozniacki had some worrying moments of her own during her 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Elise Mertens.