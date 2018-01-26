Boris Becker has made a public appeal to help find five of his six missing Grand Slam trophies to help pay off his debts.

Becker, 50, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is looking for two Australian Open trophies, three from Wimbledon and also his Olympic gold medal.

Editor's Picks McEnroe's Keys for both Halep and Wozniacki to win the Aussie Open Simona Halep can win the Australian Open. So can Caroline Wozniacki. So who has the advantage? Patrick McEnroe has the inside scoop.

Federer into Aussie final after Chung retires Roger Federer will face Marin Cilic in Sunday's Australian Open final, aiming for a 20th Grand Slam title after Hyeon Chung retired from Friday's semifinal match in the second set. 1 Related

"A number of the trophies of Mr Becker's career are unaccounted for as Mr Becker is unable to recollect where they are located," said a joint statement from Becker and his London-based bankruptcy trustees.

"Various tennis institutions, including the All England Tennis Club, the German Tennis Federation, the US Tennis Association, Tennis Australia and the International Tennis Hall of Fame, do not appear to be holding the missing trophies.

"Mr Becker and his bankruptcy trustees are therefore issuing a joint appeal to the public for any information that may assist with locating Mr Becker's missing trophies, which include the trophies for his victories at the Australian Open [1991 and 1996] and Wimbledon [1985, 1986, 1989; The President's Challenge Cup 1985 and 1989; The Renshaw Cup 1989]."

Becker won a total of 64 ATP Tour titles over a 15-year career. He is missing 14 trophies from his collection overall which also includes the 1989 Davis Cup.