Australia Open quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren has apologised for a social media post from 2012 in which he said a visit to gay club had "left his eyes bleeding".

Following his breakthrough at this year's first Grand Slam, the American's Twitter activity has come under the spotlight, including the 2012 tweet, amid claims that he's a supporter of the controversial alt-right movement.

Sandgren, 26, took to social media asking those who he offended to accept his apology stating: "I used poor and harsh words to describe a bad experience, and is not indicative of how I feel about the people in that community."

In regards to the gay club tweet from 2012, I used poor and harsh words to describe a bad experience, and is not indicative of how I feel about the people in that community. To everyone I offended with that, pls accept my apology — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) January 25, 2018

Sandgren, who entered the Aussie Open ranked as world No. 97, accused the media of "demonising" him after his quarterfinal defeat to Hyeon Chung 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3.

The same day as his defeat to Chung, former women's world No. 1 Serena Williams told Sandgren -- who deleted all of his messages on social media -- there was an "entire group of people that deserves an apology."