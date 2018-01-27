Marin Cilic could smother Roger Federer in Aussie Open final, but will he?

Roger Federer believes winning a twentieth Grand Slam would be special as it indicates the hard work and dedication he has put in after he beat Hyeon Chung to reach the Australian Open finals. (1:27)

The last time Marin Cilic was in a Grand Slam singles final, things turned sour pretty quickly and only got worse. That was at Wimbledon barely seven months ago, and against the same opponent he will face in the Australian Open final Sunday: Roger Federer.

But the encouraging detail for Cilic, the 29-year-old Croatian with the bruising serve, is that his woes last July weren't the handiwork of his brilliant opponent.

Cilic appeared to be in the grip of an anxiety attack that day on Centre Court when he fell behind by a set and a break. He was unable to hide the tears that trickled down his cheeks. Later, it would become clear that the source of his trouble was a painful blister that had burst on the bottom of his right foot.

It was nothing less than humiliating. How could Cilic be expected to perform in his condition against Federer, with the entire world watching? He wept, and Federer slashed his way to an easy straight-sets win.

Marin Cilic's emotions got the better of him during the 2017 Wimbledon final against Roger Federer. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Now Cilic gets a do-over. Curiously, he has avoided almost all discussion of that painful episode at Wimbledon.

"I'm not looking at it as a revenge," Cilic said after he blasted through Kyle Edmund in a bare-knuckle semifinal brawl. "It was on me that I couldn't give my best in Wimbledon."

In Cilic's eyes, that Wimbledon match was a counterbalance to his unexpected, if thoroughly earned, win at the 2014 US Open final, his only Grand Slam singles win to date.

"I had one amazing experience in a final, and one not so amazing," Cilic said. "So I had both emotionally great and not great."

If the No. 6 seed hopes to have another great emotional experience, he will have to bring all of the aggression and intensity he can muster to bear on Federer. That means his nail-gun serve, backed by the atomic forehand. It means his crushing service return followed by a down-the-line backhand pass.

Cilic can do those things, which is partly why being unable to even attempt them at Wimbledon was so devastating. It's also why Federer feels it's imperative to get off to a good start in the final.

"I hope I can mix up my game," Federer said, after his abbreviated win over Hyeon Chung in the semifinals. "I hope I can start serving well from the get-go, not get into too much trouble early. I hope I can read his serve and all these things."

Cilic is 6-foot-6 with lean, tensile muscle. The engine driving his game is a serve that has produced 107 aces so far, and it's backed by a ferocious backhand. Cilic is one of the few players who has the capacity to smother Federer, to keep his genie bottled up.

Federer leads the series, 6-1, but Cilic's lone win came at a crucial time: the semifinals of the 2014 US Open before going on to beat Kei Nishikori for the title. Just why Cilic wasn't able to get back to another major final until last summer is an intriguing question.

Cilic seems humble, which is why fans embrace him. But his career has had some strong fluctuations, as if he struggles with motivation or, more likely for an essentially shy person, confidence. The one certain thing is that when his morale is high, he's a handful for anyone.

The first Croatian to play in an Australian Open final also seems to benefit from frequent coaching changes. And while he's a nice guy, he makes those changes dispassionately. He was shaped by Bob Brett, one of the least heralded but most influential coaches of this era. But it was Goran Ivanisevic, himself a former Brett protege and fellow Croatian, who shepherded Cilic to the Promised Land of a Grand Slam title.

Cilic cut Ivanisevic loose during his slump year of 2016, but he kept that carbon copy of the service motion that Ivanisevic once terrorized Wimbledon opponents with. Cilic then worked with Jonas Bjorkman for about 18 months before hooking up with his present coach, Ivan Cinkus. This is a player who knows what he wants.

This winter, Federer and Cilic unexpectedly found themselves at the same swank resort in the Maldives. Cilic reached out, and the two men had a friendly hit without anybody else around, then got together with Federer's family and Cilic's fiancee for dessert. They got to know each other a little better, but perhaps they were heeding that old adage "keep your friends close and your enemies closer."

Federer was impressed with Cilic in their last meeting, at the ATP World Tour Finals. Cilic had already lost two round-robin matches, yet he came out breathing fire. He took the game to Federer and played him very close for two sets before faltering in the third.

"The way he came out against me was very much a winner's attitude," Federer remembered. "I didn't feel I was facing a guy who just lost two round-robin matches."

Similarly, Federer was impressed by the way Cilic kept his composure after a rocky start the other day against Nadal in Melbourne.

Nobody reads an opponent's game, or emotional state, as well as Federer. Cilic won't take him by surprise, which removes one potential weapon from the unexpected finalist's arsenal. But there are lots of other dangerous ones for Federer to ponder.