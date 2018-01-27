ICYMI at Australian Open: Stand up and rejoice because Caroline Wozniacki is a Grand Slam champ

Caroline Wozniacki beat Simona Halep in the final of the Australian Open to lift her first Grand Slam title. (0:48)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Caroline Wozniacki is a Grand Slam champion. We repeat, Caroline Wozniacki is a Grand Slam champion.

For more than a decade, Wozniacki -- who on Monday will be the new world No. 1 -- was forced to wait in the hope that one day she'd clinch a major title. After 2 hours, 49 minutes of high-intensity, back-and-forth tennis, she finally has one.

Wozniacki's 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 Australian Open final triumph over Simona Halep left everyone at Rod Laver Arena breathless, and it had nothing to do with the sweltering conditions that forced the players to take a 10-minute break heading into the final set.

Caroline Wozniacki finally claimed a major title after a thrilling Australian Open final against Simona Halep. William West/AFP/Getty Images

More than seven years after appearing in her first Grand Slam final, Wozniacki slumped to the ground when Halep drilled a ball into the net, giving the Dane her coveted major silverware.

Wozniacki is the first Danish player to win a Grand Slam title.

The match was the third-longest Australian Open women's final (by games) in Open era history and the longest since 1981.

Wozniacki is just the second woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title after saving match points in the first two rounds of the tournament.

Wozniacki regains the No. 1 ranking, exactly six years to the day since she last held it.

Speaking to the media after the win, Wozniacki said she was relieved.

"Regardless [of winning or losing the final], I think I've had an incredible career," she said. "The end of the day, I think a lot of people would like to be in my position.

"Honestly, nobody knows how much work, dedication you put into it. All I could tell myself was, 'You know what, you've given it everything you have.' If it's going to happen, it's going to happen. Obviously, adding a Grand Slam to my CV is what caps it off, and really, I think, shows my whole career as a whole."

I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. 😭 from a year ago to today I'm so proud my friend so proud. Literally can't even sleep now — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 27, 2018

Congratulations @CaroWozniacki - welcome to the Club. — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 27, 2018

That grand feeling!@CaroWozniacki beats Simona Halep in a thrilling #AusOpen final to win her first major title and reclaim the world No. 1 ranking. pic.twitter.com/J0EuyDqtsO — espnW (@espnW) January 27, 2018

A wonderful advert for women's tennis. 💥 https://t.co/6r4Fto8MaA — judy murray (@JudyMurray) January 27, 2018

Congratulations to both @CaroWozniacki and @Simona_Halep for gutsy performances tonight and welcome to the Major Winner Club,Caro:), and #1 again!!! https://t.co/LiGWkHNgzA — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 27, 2018

Incredible heart and fight from both players...amazing women's final with Simona and Caroline! Congrats to both! — Jill Craybas (@jcray74) January 27, 2018

I think one of the best women's final I ever seen. Talking about incredible fighters on the court tonight. I am so sad one had to lose because they both were beyond AMAZING!!! @Simona_Halep @CaroWozniacki @AustralianOpen @EurosportFrance #AusOpen #Wozniacki #Halep pic.twitter.com/ErOfw5x0md — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) January 27, 2018

How good was that match?! Women's tennis keeping everyone on the edge of their seat! Congratulations to both @CaroWozniacki and @Simona_Halep - Thank you for representing us in such a remarkable way on and off the court! What a tournament.💞🎾@AustralianOpen @WTA — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) January 27, 2018

Absolutely amaaaazed. What a battle from both 😮 Can't help but feel sorry for Halep.. @WTA @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/6d0k8dLbA4 — Vicky Duval (@vicky_duval95) January 27, 2018

Big congrats to @CaroWozniacki for finally capturing her first grand slam title.🏆👏👏👏 #AusOpen — Jonas Bjorkman (@BjorkmanTennis) January 27, 2018

What a final of the @AustralianOpen thank you @Simona_Halep and @CaroWozniacki for this amazing fight. Congratulations to both of you #womentennisrocks — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) January 27, 2018

World #1 ✅

Grand Slam Champ ✅ @CaroWozniacki YOU earned it!!! 🏆 #AusOpen — Bethanie MattekSands (@BMATTEK) January 27, 2018

What a great final 👌 wow!!! Congrats @CaroWozniacki 🏆 well worth the wait to get your 1st grand slam title, so well deserved. And hats off to @Simona_Halep what a fantastic tournament 🎾 #ausopen #champs #girlpower — caseydellacqua (@caseydellacqua) January 27, 2018

Well done Caroline Wozniacki for winning her 1st GS. Persistence, Determination, Drive and willing to be more aggressive got her there. Couldn't have asked for a better women's final. — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) January 27, 2018

Despite losing her third Grand Slam final, Halep -- who revealed she struggled with tendon issues in both feet during the final -- remained upbeat.

"I can still smile," she said. "It's fine. I cried, but now I'm smiling. Is just a tennis match in the end. But, yeah, I'm really sad I couldn't win it.

"[Wozniacki] was better. She was fresher. She had more energy in the end."

play 1:07 Halep: Maybe I'll be fourth time lucky Simona Halep pointed to fatigue as the reason for her third loss in Grand Slam finals as Caroline Wozniacki was crowned Australian Open champion.

If anyone had any doubt about the severity of Hyeon Chung's blisters that forced him to retire in the second set of his semifinal against Roger Federer, check out this Instagram post. Warning to those with weak stomachs, though:

Chung pulled out late in the second set, handing the 19-time Grand Slam champion an easy ride to the final, where he will meet Marin Cilic on Sunday.

What a moment for Dylan Alcott, who won a fourth straight Australian Open title on Saturday, taking out top-seeded American David Wagner in the quad wheelchair singles final.

Playing in front of his home crowd at Rod Laver Arena, Alcott won 7-6 (7-1) 6-1 in 90 minutes, and while he's taken out the championship at Melbourne Park every year since 2015, he said Saturday's win was extra special.

His semifinal against rival and friend Heath Davidson was played on Friday night on Melbourne Park's center court and broadcast live to hundreds of thousands on the Seven Network.

Alcott said it was a breakthrough moment for disability sport.

"I remember when I was a little kid, I used to ask my parents and brother why I never saw anyone like me on TV," the five-time Paralympic gold medalist said.

"Kids today won't have to ask that. That means the absolute world to me."