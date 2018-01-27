Be bold, serve big, just believe : Keys to Roger Federer-Marin Cilic final

Jason Goodall and Stephanie Brantz preview the men's final of the Australian Open and ask whether Marin Cilic can repeat his performance from 2014 against Roger Federer. (1:55)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Hey I'll admit it: Fifty-four weeks ago, if you had asked me whether Roger Federer was capable of winning another major, I would not have been able to say he would.

Editor's Picks Marin Cilic's run to the Australian Open final hardly a surprise No one was talking about Marin Cilic, but that didn't matter. He served his way to the Australian Open final, and no one should be surprised if he wins the title.

If you didn't already know, Aussie Open finalist Roger Federer is a superhero Hyeon Chung did something Friday night in the Australian Open semifinals that his opponent has never done in his career: retire from a match. It was another reminder that Roger Federer is the game's greatest ironman.

Marin Cilic could smother Roger Federer in Aussie Open final, but will he? Marin Cilic has the game. This much we know. But what we don't know is whether he can bring it in such a high-pressure moment against the most accomplished Grand Slam player in history. 2 Related

But here we are. Federer is on the cusp of his 20th major title -- and third in those 54 weeks. Quite frankly, it's just astounding what this man continues to do at the age of 36.

Let's hope the championship here in Australia is more competitive than the Wimbledon final, where the combination of Federer's movement, mental strength and determination were simply too much for Marin Cilic to handle.

But their rematch Sunday in Australia should be different, right? Cilic is playing as well as he ever has on these hard courts, and he should be feeling physically well, considering he didn't really have to play too hard in the final two sets (which included a retirement at 2-0 in the fifth) against Rafael Nadal in the quarters, nor did Cilic have to extend himself much against Kyle Edmund in the semifinals. Let's hope that's enough to make Sunday's match a competitive one.

Here's a breakdown of each player:

Keys for Federer

Roger Federer has yet to drop a set through six matches at this year's Australian Open. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

1. Jump on Cilic's game early. Take away his belief. Let him know, this will be just like last year's Wimbledon final. Federer is capable of ambushing opponents right out of the blocks. He will try to do this early by testing Cilic from the outset with his variety of shot-making. If Federer sees any early weaknesses in Cilic's game, the first set could be over really quickly.

2. Implement the backhand slice. Look for Federer to come under the ball on that wing in order to keep his 6-foot-6 opponent bending. Also, look for Federer to take his backhand up the line early in rallies. Cilic likes to hit his forehand from his backhand side of the court, and Roger can catch him with that play.

3. Be Roger Federer. Use variety and play with confidence. Fed needs to leverage his big-match experience and show Cilic there are no doubts about who will win this match. I would not be surprised to see Federer step around and crack some forehand returns off the Cilic second serve.

Keys for Cilic

Marin Cilic is one win away from his second career Grand Slam title (2014 US Open). WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

1. Go big from all parts of the court, starting with the serve. Marin has to hit his spots and serve even bigger than he did in his impressive win over Nadal. Let's be brutally honest here: Federer is flying; he has not dropped a set, but if Cilic can frustrate Roger with big serving and powerful hitting off the first ball, he has a shot.

2. Be bold on second-serve returns. Cilic must aggressively go after Federer's second serve. The quicker conditions the past two years have really helped Roger's serve. Federer can hit his spots and be rewarded without trying to over serve. So Cilic better step up and go after his opponent's second serves early in the match and hope that rattles Federer.

3. Believe, man! Yes, even though Cilic beat Federer in the 2014 US Open semis, on his way to his lone major title, this is a different Federer. He's fresh and full of confidence. So Marin needs to walk like he believes he will win and take it to Federer. Cilic is a great mover for his size, but the only way he beats Roger now is by being bold in every possible way.

My prediction

I think Cilic will come to play, but it won't be enough to win a set. Federer wins it, 6-3, 7-6, 6-4.