MELBOURNE, Australia -- It took Caroline Wozniacki 43 majors and two failed attempts in finals before finally claiming her first Grand Slam singles title.

One of the first things she did as a champion was apologize to top-seeded Simona Halep following her 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 win in the Australian Open final Saturday night.

"I know that today is a tough day," Wozniacki said to Halep. "I'm sorry I had to win today, but I'm sure we'll have many matches in the future. Incredible match, incredible fight. And again, I'm sorry."

More than seven years after appearing in her first Grand Slam final at the 2009 US Open, Wozniacki can finally erase the "but never won a major" footnote that has long been attached to her résumé.

"I'm never going to get the question again about being a world No. 1 without a Slam," Wozniacki said after leaving the court.

She will regain the top ranking next week for the first time in six years -- beating Serena Williams' record of 5 years, 29 days between stints at No. 1 on the women's tour -- in another benefit of beating the top-seeded Halep.

"I'm sorry, I'm just taking a second to hug Daphne," Wozniacki said as she clutched the winner's trophy in the on-court ceremony. "I dreamt of this moment so many years. To be here now, it's a dream come true."

Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" played over the stadium speakers as the 27-year-old Danish player carried the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup around Rod Laver Arena.

Wozniacki lost two US Open finals -- in 2009 and 2014 -- and Halep lost two French Open finals before their meeting at Melbourne Park.

It was the first time in the Open era that players ranked No. 1 and 2 were meeting in a major final without either having won a Grand Slam title.

So the pressure was on.

It was the first time in the Open era that both Australian Open finalists had saved match points before reaching the final, so in some ways the pressure was off.

In Halep's case, she was the first player who had saved match points in multiple matches to reach the final. She saved triple match point and rallied in the third set to beat Lauren Davis 15-13 in the third set of her third-round match and needed to save match points in her semifinal against Angelique Kerber.

Wozniacki saved match points in her second-round win over Jana Fett and later said she was relaxed because for the rest of the tournament she was "playing with the house money."

So both players rolled the dice in the 2-hour, 49-minute final, which featured some long, absorbing rallies and 10 service breaks -- including six in an eight-game run in the third set.

Halep, who was playing with an injured left ankle and had rallied from a break down in the third set to lead 4-3 when Wozniacki took a medical timeout to have her left knee taped, just ran out of steam.

"It's not easy to talk now. She played amazing," Halep said. "It's been a great tournament for me. I started not very well with the ankle injury. I just wanted to give my best every match, which I did. Of course I'm sad I couldn't win today, but Caroline was better than me.

"Sad that I couldn't make it the third time. Maybe the fourth time will be with luck."

Wozniacki is the third first-time major winner in the four Grand Slam tournaments since Williams won the 2017 Australian Open for her record 23rd Grand Slam title. Serena, who beat her older sister, Venus, in last year's final, took time off for her pregnancy and the birth of her first child in September and is preparing to return to competition next month.