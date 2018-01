Caroline Wozniacki powers through a tough match-point rally with Simona Halep in the third set to seal her Aussie Open victory. (0:47)

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki defeated Romania's Simona Halep 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 to win the women's singles title at the Australian Open on Saturday, becoming the first Danish player ever to win a Grand Slam title.

Here are some of the notable numbers from the Dane's run to her first Grand Slam title: