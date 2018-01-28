        <
        >

          By the numbers: Federer holds 10 percent of men's major titles with Aussie Open win

          With his 20th Grand Slam title, Roger Federer has claimed 10 percent of the men's major titles contested in the Open era. Michael Dodge/Getty Images
          11:31 AM ET
          • Manoj BhagavatulaESPN

          Roger Federer defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win the men's singles title at the Australian Open on Sunday.

          Here are some of the notable numbers from the Swiss' run to his 20th Grand Slam title:

          20: With his 20th major title Federer has now won exactly 10 percent of the men's Grand Slam singles titles played in the Open era (since 1968).

          4: Federer becomes the fourth player, male or female, to have won 20 or more Grand Slam singles titles, after Margaret Court (24), Steffi Graf (22) and Serena Williams (23).

          6: The number of Australian Open titles won by Federer, joining Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson for the most by a man in the Open era.

          4: The number of Grand Slam titles won by Federer since turning 30, joining Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall for the most by a man in the Open era.

          29: This was Federer's 29th tour-level title since turning 30, tying him for second with Rosewall for most titles after turning 30 among men in the Open era. Laver's 44 are the most.

          6: The number of consecutive Grand Slam tournaments now won by a man age 30 or older, starting with Stan Wawrinka's 2016 US Open victory -- the longest such streak of its kind in the Open era. The previous record was the four consecutive Slams won by Laver in 1969.

          27: The number of five-set matches won by Federer at Grand Slams, moving him into second place on the all-time list among men in the Open era, behind Pete Sampras (29) and ahead of Lleyton Hewitt (26).

          96: Federer's career title count, which is second on the all-time men's list, behind Jimmy Connors (109) and ahead of Ivan Lendl (94), John McEnroe (77) and Rafael Nadal (75).

          6-1: Federer's record in Australian Open finals, the sole loss coming against Nadal in 2009.

          20-10: Federer's record in Grand Slam finals, with nine of those 10 losses coming against Nadal or Djokovic. Federer has a 16-1 record against all other opponents, the only defeat coming against Juan Martin del Potro in the 2009 US Open final.

          86-2: Federer's record at the Australian Open in matches in which he won the first set, the only losses coming against Marat Safin (2005) and Nadal (2012).

          Statistics courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.