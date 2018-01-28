By the numbers: Federer holds 10 percent of men's major titles with Aussie Open win

Roger Federer defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win the men's singles title at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Here are some of the notable numbers from the Swiss' run to his 20th Grand Slam title:

20: With his 20th major title Federer has now won exactly 10 percent of the men's Grand Slam singles titles played in the Open era (since 1968).

4: Federer becomes the fourth player, male or female, to have won 20 or more Grand Slam singles titles, after Margaret Court (24), Steffi Graf (22) and Serena Williams (23).

6: The number of Australian Open titles won by Federer, joining Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson for the most by a man in the Open era.

4: The number of Grand Slam titles won by Federer since turning 30, joining Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall for the most by a man in the Open era.

ESPN Stats & Info

29: This was Federer's 29th tour-level title since turning 30, tying him for second with Rosewall for most titles after turning 30 among men in the Open era. Laver's 44 are the most.

6: The number of consecutive Grand Slam tournaments now won by a man age 30 or older, starting with Stan Wawrinka's 2016 US Open victory -- the longest such streak of its kind in the Open era. The previous record was the four consecutive Slams won by Laver in 1969.

27: The number of five-set matches won by Federer at Grand Slams, moving him into second place on the all-time list among men in the Open era, behind Pete Sampras (29) and ahead of Lleyton Hewitt (26).

For the fourth time in his career, Roger Federer won a major final in five sets. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

96: Federer's career title count, which is second on the all-time men's list, behind Jimmy Connors (109) and ahead of Ivan Lendl (94), John McEnroe (77) and Rafael Nadal (75).

6-1: Federer's record in Australian Open finals, the sole loss coming against Nadal in 2009.

20-10: Federer's record in Grand Slam finals, with nine of those 10 losses coming against Nadal or Djokovic. Federer has a 16-1 record against all other opponents, the only defeat coming against Juan Martin del Potro in the 2009 US Open final.

86-2: Federer's record at the Australian Open in matches in which he won the first set, the only losses coming against Marat Safin (2005) and Nadal (2012).

Statistics courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.