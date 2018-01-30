Goerges beats Sakkari in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Julia Goerges advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy by beating Maria Sakkari 6-2, 7-6 (5) Tuesday.

Julia Goerges advanced in the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy Clive Mason/Getty Images

The fifth-seeded German will next play Roberta Vinci. The veteran Italian, competing in St. Petersburg as a qualifier, beat Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-2.

Also, Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania beat Andrea Petkovic of Germany 7-6 (5), 6-1, while Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva advanced when Kiki Bertens retired from the match after losing the first set 6-4.