Bernard Tomic has vowed to resume tennis training as soon as he returns to Australia from the African jungle but it seems Tennis Australia has finally run out of patience with the fallen prodigy.

The 25-year-old left the Ten Network's I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here after just three days but said his appearance had brought into focus his desire to become a top-tier tennis player again.

Tomic said he regretted the timing of his reality TV stint saying it interrupted his recent renewed focus on his career, which included his failed Australian Open qualification bid.

"After being there for a couple days, it made me depressed and it made me a bit sad and I didn't want to continue doing that to myself," Tomic told News Corp Australia.

"I need to get back on the court.

"I just started recently to get back and feeling good. I won a couple of matches at the Australian Open in the quallies (qualifiers).

"I just regret leaving that last month-and-a-half behind. It wasn't the right thing for me to do."

Tomic, ranked 168 in the world after an abysmal last season, believes he can return to the top 20, which he occupied for periods during 2015-16, despite conceding he'll "never love the game".

The Gold Coast product said he initially thought using the show to get away from tennis was a good idea but has admitted being wrong.

"I'm disappointed in myself for not making the right decision for myself prior to leaving. Don't get me wrong, I enjoyed every bit of it," he said.

"I've got to get back to where I belong. It might take me six months, but everyday's going to be a step closer and everyday I spend out there is a day I lose.

"As soon as I get back I'll be training, getting ready to go to particularly tournaments and stuff and where I should be in the sport, in the top 20, top 15 and push for the top five in the world.

"Time's very important now."

Bernard Tomic Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Tomic's departure from the show on Tuesday came as Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt said a return to the Davis Cup fold appeared "highly doubtful".

Tomic claimed before entering the jungle Australia needed his playing services to win the Davis Cup.

But Hewitt said TA had "bent over backwards" for Tomic but couldn't do any more for him until he decided to help himself.

Asked about offering an olive branch to Tomic, Australian Davis Cup team captain Hewitt said: "We've made a lot of approaches as part of Tennis Australia - we can't do any more, believe me.

"The last two years has been a lot of hard work for a lot of people.

"We've bent over backwards to help Bernie in so many ways.

"At the end of the day you have to want to help yourself.

"We can only offer an olive branch but you have to be willing to take it.

"For me, he's made some mistakes and it will be a long way back."

Tomic has a 17-4 Davis Cup record.