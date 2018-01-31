Former world No. 1 player Victoria Azarenka has been granted a wild-card entry to play in the BNP Paribas Open, her first tournament of 2018.

Azarenka's last tournament was Wimbledon last year where she lost in the Round of 16 to Simona Halep.

The 28-year-old withdrew from this year's Australian Open and last season's US Open due to a custody dispute with her former partner over their son Leo.

The native of Belarus has won the tournament in Indian Wells, California, in 2012 and 2016.

The BNP Paribas Open will be played March 5-18.