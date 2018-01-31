        <
          Peng Shuai knocked out in the first round of Taiwan Open

          Shuai Peng suffered second-round elimination at the Aussie Open. Scott Barbour/Getty Images
          5:33 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          Top seed Peng Shuai suffered a shock defeat in the first round of the Taiwan Open in Taipei City on Monday.

          China's world No.31 was beaten 6-4 6-1 by Romanian world No.89 Ana Bogdan, who only faced one break point in the course of a dominant display.

          And there was another upset as Japan's world No.93 Nao Hibino ousted Australia's third seed Sam Stosur 7-6 (6) 6-2 in a match lasting one-and-a-half hours.

          Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard battled back from a poor first set to lead Lin Zhu 1-6 7-5 2-0 before her Chinese opponent was forced to retire injured.

          Eighth seed Pauline Parmentier was also forced to fight back to overcome Japan's Kurumi Nara 1-6 6-4 6-1.

          Seventh seed Magda Linette beat China's Han Xinyun 6-2 6-0, while there were also wins for Wang Yafan, Johanna Larsson and Sabine Lisicki.

          In the St Petersburg Ladies' Trophy, fifth seed Julia Goerges battled to a hard-fought 6-2 7-6 (5) victory over Greece's Maria Sakkari.

          Eighth seed Daria Kasatkina also made it safely through to the second round with a 1-6 6-4 6-1 win over Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.

          Dominika Cibulkova beat Sorana Cirstea 7-5 6-2 and other winners were Irina Begu, Vera Zvonareva and qualifiers Roberta Vinci and Elena Rybakina.

